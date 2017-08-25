20°
Bream and flathead still the major targets in river

25th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HAUL: Evan Greyson fished the upper reaches of the Maroochy River over the weekend taking good flathead quality jew and a nice mangrove jack.
HAUL: Evan Greyson fished the upper reaches of the Maroochy River over the weekend taking good flathead quality jew and a nice mangrove jack.

MORE strong winds this weekend, with even the possibility of a dust-settling shower.

That won't help the fishing much, with the rivers again the main attractions.

There's still a fair bit of tidal run, especially on the night high, but first quarter moon and its neap tides are approaching.

Bream and flathead are again the major quarries, with some chunky flathead in the lower estuaries still sunning themselves in the high-tide shallows and more of the eating-style school lizards in the holes and shallower runs upstream.

The beaches took a bit of a pasting last weekend when those big swells coincided with spring tides.

This weekend the swell is predicted to be about two metres but there's likely to be nowhere near the bulldozing surge we saw drive up into the dunes on Sunday and Monday. Nor does the tide have anything like the height.

But nobody much likes getting sandblasted so the only opportunity on the beach could come on Sunday as the wind gets down a little.

Channel is clearer

THE Evans River is a little easier to navigate for newbies and at night, thanks to Waterways officers installing a whole bunch of channel buoys recently.

There's an extra starboard (green) one downstream of the bridge to guide boaters towards the southern bank and half a dozen upstream that outline the channel as far as the Iron Gates rock bar.

For the uninitiated, unqualified or the forgetful, when heading upstream, boaters should ensure they keep the green buoys, lights or markers on their right and the red ones on their left. That reverses when heading downstream.

Upstream of the Iron Gates, it's still blind man's buff as to where the channel is and since the April Fool flood there are whole sections where you'll get bogged at low tide and have to get out and push.

I'm pretty sure the buoy installation was part of the NSW Better Boating infrastructure plan.

Showtime in Brisbane

THE Brisbane Boat Show opens today and runs until Sunday at the Convention Centre at Southbank.

So much of Australia's trailer- boat manufacturing centres on South-East Queensland so there'll be all the usual national builders exhibiting their latest, together with the region's "boutique” builders on display.

If you've just won Lotto, the Brisbane-built Haines Signature 788SF will make its premiere. Powered by twin Suzuki 350 outboards, this is simply an offshore fishing weapon.

Electronics, kayaks, safety equipment, fishing tackle and more will be there, along with fishing master classes from experts like Tim Simpson, Paul and Doug Burt, Laurie McEnally, Steve Morgan and Greg Vinall.

It's open from 10am to 8pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, $15 for adults, $5 for children.

For more details go to www.brisbaneboatshow.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fishing northern rivers sport

