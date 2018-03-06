Team prepares for future disaster

FIRST RESPONDERS: Lismore and Tweed Heads Permanent Firefighters participated in the Urban Search and Rescue First Responders exercise at Ballina on Monday.

FIRST RESPONDERS: Lismore and Tweed Heads Permanent Firefighters participated in the Urban Search and Rescue First Responders exercise at Ballina on Monday. Supplied

CLAMBERING over rubble is not everyone's idea of a good time.

But for the Fire & Rescue NSW's Lismore and Tweed Heads permanent firefighters, using Ballina's rock wall to simulate the rubble of a building collapse as part of their Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) training, is all part of an interesting day's work.

FIRST RESPONDERS: Fire & Rescue NSW's Lismore and Tweed Heads permanent firefighters participated in the Urban Search and Rescue exercise at Ballina on Monday. L-R Senior Firefighter Craig Robinson, Senior Firefighter Tony Willis, Station Officer Ian Grimwood and Senior Firefighter Adam Westerman enjoyed the training. Supplied

Lismore Station Officer, Ian Grimwood, said USAR training is a critical element of their duties.

Mr Grimwood said the permanent firefighters are receiving the training in the initial stage, with further training being rolled out to retained personnel in the future.

"We have been trained as USAR First Responders, which means as the first arriving crew at a major building collapse, tsunami event, cyclone aftermath or severe storm damage, we have the skills to work on the incident site safely and perform initial surface rescue of persons that require rescuing," he said.

"After a theory lesson on policy and procedures Lismore Fire Station, C-Platoon, undertook the practical component of the training."

Mr Grimwood said the training reinforced and confirmed their learning and techniques.

" We conducting an in-line surface search, using the rock wall at Ballina, to simulate a building collapse (and) rubble pile," he said.