Breakthrough win for Hall

BIG WIN: Byron Bay surfer Matt Hall on his way to winning the Evans Head Malibu Classic for the first time. Ricky Forsyth

BYRON Bay surfer Matt Hall won the open nine-foot division at the Evans Head Malibu Classic for the first time at the 28th running of the event.

It was the second consecutive year he reached the final and he was able to get past the likes of professional longboarder Jared Neal and defending champion Scott Channon in the final on Monday.

Neal came second, former Australian champion Paul Scholton finished third with Kingcliff's Dean Bevan fourth.

Bryce Watson finished fifth while Channon had to settle for a win in the over-30s final.

The event was an emotional one following the untimely death of Gold Coast surfer Joel Tilley last week.

Tilley won the event in 2015, with former event winner Dane Pioli and Heath Norrish among the surfers that competed in a memorial heat on Sunday afternoon.

The four-day event started friday with the open eight-foot division which was eventually won by Evans Head surfer Nat Smith.

"People love the event and once you park your car in the caravan park, you're free to roam around on foot until you leave,” event organiser Ross Cribb said.

"They bring the whole family so we get a few hundred here and I get people calling to enter that we have to put on the reserve list.”

There was 150 surfers from as far away as the Sunshine Coast in Queensland down to Victoria including plenty of past and present Australian and State Longboard Champions.

Victorian surfer Emma Webb beat defending champion and Evans Head resident Samantha Cribb in the open women's final.

Organisers said all proceeds from the event are being donated to charitires and organisations including the local Lions Club, Evans Head Marine Rescue, Evans Head Surf Lifesaving Club, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Disabled Surfing Association and Cancer Council.

WINNERS

Matt Hall, men's open nine-foot

Emma Webb, women's open nine-foot

Nat smith, open eight-foot

Isaac Fields, old mal

Sam Ticknor, junior boys

Emma Perrier, junior girls

Dean Bevan, over-40s

Charlie O'Sullivan, over-40s logs

Kate Perry, over-40s women

Scott Channon, over-30s men

John Plenkovich, over-50s men

Eric Walker, over-55s men

Mike Porter, over-60 men

Nev Smith, over-65s men

Dave Coburn, under-40 logs