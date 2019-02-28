Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been injured in a dingo attack.
Two people have been injured in a dingo attack.
Breaking

UPDATE: Boy suffers serious leg injuries in dingo attack

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 7:45 PM | Updated: 8:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.15PM: A CHILD has suffered serious leg injuries after a dingo attack at Eurong on Fraser Island.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said the boy and a woman aged in her 20s had been attacked about 5.45pm on Thursday. 

The boy suffered serious lacerations to his legs, while the woman had arm injuries.  Paramedics attended the scene to treat the victims and a rescue helicopter was tasked to transport the patients.

The spokesman said both patients remained in a stable condition.

EARLIER, 6.30PM: Two people have been attacked by a dingo at Eurong.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the people sustained arm and leg injuries in the attack.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene about 6.20pm on Thursday. 

Paramedics attended the scene to assess the patients, who were both in a stable condition. 

More Stories

dingo attack eurong fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘Cult leader’ ordered to pay blogger’s costs

    premium_icon ‘Cult leader’ ordered to pay blogger’s costs

    News JUDGE also flags referring Universal Law for further investigation.

    Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    premium_icon Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    Crime The pair were arrested at Broken Head on Wednesday afternoon

    Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    premium_icon Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    Council News Finishing the sculpture could cost another $40,000

    Fire starter's 'world has fallen apart'

    premium_icon Fire starter's 'world has fallen apart'

    Crime The woman's lawyer said she was deeply affected by the fire's impact