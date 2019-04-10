Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOLASSES SPILLAGE: A Truck has rolled over 10km north of Roma.
MOLASSES SPILLAGE: A Truck has rolled over 10km north of Roma. Ellen Ransley
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman, two children injured in hwy truck rollover

Ellen Ransley
James Liveris
by and
10th Apr 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two children have been injured in a serious truck rollover 10km north of Roma on the Carnarvon Highway.

The incident occurred at 9.50am with police, paramedics and fire fighters attending the scene.

A witness told the Western Star the truck had veered off the road down a down and skidded across and flipped over.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the female driver was being attended on the scene for lower leg injuries and abdominal pain.

The two children are also being assessed, one with an arm injury and the other without obvious injuries, both are believed to be in a stable condition.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on the Carnarvon Highway, with an estimated one hour before the road is cleared.

It is understood the truck was transporting molasses, which has now spilled across the highway.

carnarvon highway emergency maranoa qfes rollover roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Caravan flips over after crash on Pacific Motorway

    premium_icon Caravan flips over after crash on Pacific Motorway

    News THERE are heavy traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway after a crash this morning.

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:08 AM
    Court to consider action on 'cult' founder's lawyer

    premium_icon Court to consider action on 'cult' founder's lawyer

    News Lengthy letter sent on day of funeral included "personal insults”

    Cafe owner 'terrified' new development will shut them down

    premium_icon Cafe owner 'terrified' new development will shut them down

    Council News The $2.3m DA is being assessed by Lismore City Council

    Owner of contaminated land asks council to buy him out

    premium_icon Owner of contaminated land asks council to buy him out

    Council News Major landslip at Lismore Heights still on the council's agenda