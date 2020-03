Paramedics have been called to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

Paramedics have been called to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

AN ELDERLY woman is being treated by paramedics after a reports a car collided with a pedestrian in the Tweed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed crews were called to Wollumbin St in Murwillumbah just before 1pm today.

A woman in her 70s is being treated for leg and wrist injuries.

Emergency services are still on scene.

More to come.