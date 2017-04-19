TRAGEDY: Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash

UPDATE, 3.30PM: Tragically the woman who died from injuries sustained in a crash on the Summerland Way north of Grafton today was conscious when emergency services arrived at the scene.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was a passenger in the vehicle being driven by her husband, who was transported to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The vehicle left the roadway, glanced a tree, spun and landed down an embankment," Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said.

"It was difficult for emergency services to access the vehicle to free the passenger. She had leg injuries and when initial emergency responders were at the scene she was conscious and talking to ambulance.

"But her condition deteriorated while being treated by ambulance and unfortunately she passed away.

"The driver of the vehicle was conveyed to Lismore with chest pains from the steering wheel."

The couple were travelling from Brisbane to Newcastle.

UPDATE, 3PM: A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Summerland Way 25km north of Grafton today.

Grafton Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid confirmed the tragedy.

"A woman passed away at the scene," Insp Reid said.

"The scene is now secured and the crash investigation team from Lismore Police are currently on their way to the scene."

It is understood the woman was a passenger in the vehicle. The woman and the driver were the only occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is understood the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to the aid of the woman, who was reported trapped in the vehicle at about 1pm.

A crash on the Summerland Way was reported by Live Traffic NSW at 1.03pm on Wednesday, 19th April, 2017. Bill North

ORIGINAL STORY, 2PM: Emergency services including the Grafton SES are at the scene of a crash on the Summerland Way 25km north of Grafton.

Newcastle Fire Communications said NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at about 1pm today and confirmed an elderly female is trapped inside a vehicle.

Live Traffic NSW reported the incident as a two-vehicle accident in the vicinity of Sportsmans Creek north of Dilkoon (UPDATE: the incident was a single-vehicle accident).

Motorists using the Summerland Way are advised to exercise caution. Traffic is affected in both directions with alternating traffic management in place.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come.