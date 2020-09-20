Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
News

Woman found alive after getting lost on Fraser

Jessica Cook
by
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark.

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

MORE TO COME.

breaking fraser island missing person
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘courageous’ Las Balsas captain

        News THE Spanish captain who lead raft expeditions to Mooloolaba in 1970 and Ballina in 1973 has passed away in Mexico.

        Man charged with fire at cathedral, armed robbery, assault

        Premium Content Man charged with fire at cathedral, armed robbery, assault

        News AFTER an extraordinary week of alleged offences, the man was apprehended in...

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader says many businesses face shutting their doors

        Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        Premium Content Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

        News Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino