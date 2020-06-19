Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
News

Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

by Brianna Morris-Grant
19th Jun 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE is underway off Main Beach this afternoon after at least one whale became caught up in shark nets.

Divers in the area have reported seeing two whales caught off Marina Mirage and a crew from Sea World has now been tasked with the rescue.

Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter
Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter

A nearby resident who captured photos of the ongoing rescue said he had noticed multiple whales in the area.

"I saw the whale was caught up in the bouys about 150m off the sand," he said.

"I was on my balcony overlooking the water and saw a couple of whales messing around. One got a bit closer to the bouys and the others were circling it."

Originally published as BREAKING: Whale caught in nets off Coast

shark nets whale wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        Breaking THIS state-of-the-art new supermarket is almost ready for its first customers, but we can give you a sneak peek ***SEE THE PHOTOS***

        Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        premium_icon Animal cruelty charges expected over pony abuse

        Crime POLICE are liaising with the local RSPCA on a case of animal cruelty in Lismore...

        $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        premium_icon $220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

        News WITH fresh new surfaces, these skate parks are sure to get plenty of use.

        TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        premium_icon TOO LATE: No appeal on North Lismore Plateau decision

        News BUT there are still major issues to be resolved on the site.