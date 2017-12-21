Menu
Westpac rescue chopper tasked to luxury cruise ship

The Voyager of the Seas
The Voyager of the Seas Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is en route to an offshore cruise liner to pick up a female passenger suffering a severe medical episode.

The helicopter was tasked to the ship, the Voyager of the Seas, by the NSW Ambulance and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority shortly after 3pm.

It's understood the woman has suffered a cardiac condition but has been stablised by medical crew onboard the leisure liner.

The vessel is currently 170 nautical miles (310km) off the coast of Coffs Harbour but is cruising north west at top speed to rendezvous with the helicopter off Ballina in the next few hours.

THE Voyager of the Seas was headed off to New Caledonian waters but has had to turn towards Ballina. www.cleancruising.com.au

It had just embarked from Sydney on a 10 night South Pacific cruise and was heading towards New Caledonia.

Westpac helicopter media liaison Roger Fry said because of the distance of the ship off the coast and the weather conditions the helicopter crew was planning to insert its medical team via winch before returning to Ballina to refuel.

"We're going to rendezvous about 100 nautical miles off the coast," Mr Fry said.

Mr Fry said because the weather conditions suggested possible thunderstorms, the helicopter was required to carry more extra fuel in case it couldn't land.

After refuelling the helicopter will return to the ship to pick up the medical crew and the patient before flying directly to Gold Coast hospital.

The entire operation is estimated to take four to five hours.

"The aim is to try and do it before the sun goes down for obvous reasons," Mr Fry said.

Topics:  cruise ship westpac life saver rescue helicopter

