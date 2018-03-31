BREAKING: Warner also breaks down in tears

David Warner has broken down in tears while speaking publicly about his role in the ball tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket.

Fronting the press in Sydney today, the opening batsman took full responsibility for his actions.

"To the fans and the lovers of the game who have supported and inspired me on my journey as a cricketer, I want to sincerely apologise for betraying your trust in me," Warner said. "I have let you down badly. I hope in time I can find a way to repay you for all you've given me and earn you respect again.

"I apologise for my actions and take full responsibility for what happened on day three of the Newlands Test.

"To Cricket Australia, I fully support your review into the culture of the Australian cricket team.

"It (his mistake) is one I'll regret for as long as I live.

"I'm responsible for my own actions and the consequences that it brings.

"It's heartbreaking to know I won't be taking the field with my teammates who I love and respect.

"In the back of my mind I suppose there is a tiny ray of hope that I may one day be given the privilege of playing for my country again but I am resigned to the fact that may never happen again.

"I want to apologise to my family, especially my wife and daughters. Your love means more than anything to me.

"I failed in my responsibilities as vice-captain of the Australian cricket team.

"In the coming weeks and months I'm going to look at how this has happened and who I am as a man. To be honest I'm not sure right now how I will do this, I will seek out advice and expertise, to help me make serious changes."

Warner refused to be drawn in on the matter when asked if anyone else besides Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith was involved.

"I'm here today to accept my responsibility for my part, my involvement in what happened in Cape Town," he said. "It's inexcusable. I'm deeply sorry."

Warner was unable to explain what his thought processes were when he conspired to cheat. Amid reports he had fallen out with teammates, the left-hander said he was "mates" with Smith and Mitchell Starc and it's going to be tough not sharing the field with them.

He refused to rule out retirement.