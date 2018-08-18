Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH: Police are searching for a female driver who stole a car from Bli Bli before ramming a police vehicle.
SEARCH: Police are searching for a female driver who stole a car from Bli Bli before ramming a police vehicle. FILE
Crime

BREAKING: Vehicle stolen from Coast used to ram police

Bill Hoffman
by
18th Aug 2018 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR stolen from Bli Bli on Monday was used to ram a police vehicle in Deception Bay last night.

Police say they were now looking for the two female occupants of the vehicle who escaped on foot after the stolen vehicle was disabled by tyre deflation devices.

A police spokesman said the white Subaru Outback had been stolen from Bli Bli sometime between 7.30am and 2.15pm on Monday after thieves forced entry through the front door of a home and found a spare set of keys.

The vehicle was spotted by police last night in Deception Bay.

The spokesman said the driver reversed the Subaru into a police vehicle and then rammed it again, causing significant damage.

Two women were seen fleeing on foot after another police vehicle successfully deployed the tyre deflation devices.

The Subaru was also damaged in the incident, but the police spokesman said not to the same extent as the police vehicle.

The two officers who were in the vehicle complained of neck and shoulder soreness and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Related Items

bli bli damage deception bay police subaru theft vehicle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    premium_icon Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    Environment "SO MUCH waste alone is generated by one-time-use takeaway coffee cups... and little changes can make a huge difference."

    Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    premium_icon Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    News Cock is a play about a man and a woman competing for the same lover

    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    Local Partners