Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side.
ROLLED: Emergency services at the scene of a truck collision at Junction Hill which left a truck on its side. Kathryn Lewis
Breaking

BREAKING: Two truck crash blocks Summerland Way

Jarrard Potter
Kathryn Lewis
by and
22nd Apr 2019 4:08 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between two trucks on the Summerland Way north of Grafton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a truck rolled near Pine St at Junction Hill and collided with another truck that was parked on the side of the highway at about 4pm today.

Traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident, which has left one truck on its side. Reports from the scene indicate HAZMAT teams are in attendance to clear up a significant oil spill.

The driver of the semi-trailer truck was taken to Grafton Base Hospital by ambulance.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill.
COLLISION: Emergency services have responded to a two-truck collision at Junction Hill. Live Traffic NSW
editors picks emergency services live traffic nsw summerland way truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

    Breaking SURFERS found the man and brought him to shore, where ambulance crews started CPR but were unsucessful.

    Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    premium_icon Deaths at Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival confirmed

    Breaking The Northern Rivers festival was moved to Queensland

    New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    premium_icon New wine bar is 'what was missing' in town

    Business This is not your traditional wine bar -- it's even better

    If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    premium_icon If you're talking during a gig, stop it right now

    Opinion You go to Bluesfest to listen to the music