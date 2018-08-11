Two prison guards suspended from M'boro jail

TWO officers have been suspended from duty at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

A 50-year-old man was suspended over allegations of sleeping on duty and breaching professional boundaries.

The second, A 38-year-old, was suspended over allegations of failing to disclose a change in criminal history.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the individuals were suspended over unrelated matters.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, QCS is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," the spokesman said.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers."

The suspensions were effective as of Friday.