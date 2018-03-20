Menu
BREAKING: Two people assessed after Bruxner Hwy crash

Liana Turner
20th Mar 2018 2:20 PM

TWO people have been assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruxner Highway near Lismore.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene near Caniaba Rd, Loftville, shortly after 2pm.

He said a middle-aged man had been assessed and was suffering from neck pain, while a teen was uninjured.

No one has been transported to hospital.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew from Lismore remained at the scene, where traffic flow has been impacted.

She said the crew was working to clean up a small amount of fluid on the road.

It's understood the lanes heading toward Casino are most heavily affected and motorists should use caution in the area.

