BREAKING: Two people assessed after Bruxner Hwy crash
TWO people have been assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruxner Highway near Lismore.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene near Caniaba Rd, Loftville, shortly after 2pm.
He said a middle-aged man had been assessed and was suffering from neck pain, while a teen was uninjured.
No one has been transported to hospital.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said one crew from Lismore remained at the scene, where traffic flow has been impacted.
She said the crew was working to clean up a small amount of fluid on the road.
It's understood the lanes heading toward Casino are most heavily affected and motorists should use caution in the area.