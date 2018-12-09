Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Live Traffic NSW map of Halfway Creek collision, 500m south of Parker Rd.
Live Traffic NSW map of Halfway Creek collision, 500m south of Parker Rd. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

BREAKING: Two feared dead in Pacific Hwy crash

Jarrard Potter
by
9th Dec 2018 8:32 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek this evening, with unconfirmed reports from the scene indicating there have been two fatalities and one person trapped in the incident.

The collision occurred at about 8.01pm this evening, with emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services responding to the collision. Reports from the scene suggest a vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment approximately 500m south of Parker Rd on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic NSW reports one of the two southbound lanes is closed, and advises motorists to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

MORE TO COME.

clarence crime editors picks nsw ambulance pacific highway pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Birdie blitz on the greens at Byron Bay

    premium_icon Birdie blitz on the greens at Byron Bay

    News Mike Harwood storms home to win Legends event for the second time

    Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    premium_icon Talented equestrians galloping across the ditch

    Horses Teen riders on exchange to New Zealand

    Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    premium_icon Captured by the sound of the Border Rangers

    Music Northern Rivers band has unveiled their new album

    Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    premium_icon Listen: Lionheir unleashes new Only Love

    Music This is his first single after a three-year hiatus

    Local Partners