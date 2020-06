Emergency services are on scene at a truck rollover on Toolooa St.

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck rollover on Toolooa St near the intersection with Derby St in Gladstone.

A QAS spokeswoman said police and paramedics had just arrived at the scene and were checking to see if diesel is leaking from the truck.

The spokeswoman said the driver of the truck did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

More to come.