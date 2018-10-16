Menu
NSW Fire and Rescue's Lismore brigade posted these photos of the two-truck crash on their Facebook page.
BREAKING: Man seriously burnt in truck crash fire

Liana Turner
16th Oct 2018 9:11 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

UPDATE 9.54am: A MAN has suffered serious burns in a two truck crash near Bexhill.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the occupant of one of the trucks was initially trapped.

He has now been removed from the vehicle.

He said the driver had suffered "significant facial burns" and its expected he will be taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Queensland, likely to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said three crews, including HAZMAT, remained at the scene along with Rural Fire Service volunteers.

"The fire is under context l but there's still a lot of heat and smoke in the engine," he said.

 

UPDATE 9.45am: BANGALOW Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between two trucks.

A truck carrying fragrant oil caught fire, but has just been extinguished.

Traffic is diverted while the scene is cleared.

The accident occurred 1km north of Eltham Road intersection.

A light vehicle detour is in place via Eltham Road/Johnston Roads.

A heavy vehicles detour is in place via Bruxner Highway, Ballina. 

 

Original story: A TRUCK is on fire after crashing on Bangalow Rd north of Bexhill.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said they were called to the scene, about 1-2km north of Bexhill in Bangalow Rd, about 8.45am.

"Reports are that a prime mover has jackknifed and is on fire," he said.

He said fire crews from Lismore and Goonellabah were on their way.

A NSW Ambulance Media said paramedics and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene, which involved two trucks.

One person was initially trapped, but both drivers are understood to be safely out of their vehicles.

One of the trucks which was carrying scented oils was alight.

The fire is expected to take at least 30 minutes to put out.

Roads are closed in both directions, with diversions through Clunes.

More to come.

