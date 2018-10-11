BREAKING: Truck carrying chickens crashes

A truck carrying chickens has rolled on its side on the bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

Alison Paterson

UPDATE 9.25am: THE driver of a truck carrying a load of chickens that crashed on Ballina Road has been taken to hospital after being attended to by ambulance.

A passersby initially administered first aid until emergency services arrived..

Police are on scene and fire brigades are on scene to aid the clean up.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Chicken truck crash: A truck carrying chicken has crashed on Ballina Road at Goonellabah.

Original story: A TRUCK carrying a load of chickens has rolled on Ballina Road.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sunrise Ct in Goonellabah.

It is believed some chickens have died in the crash.

A similar truck crash occurred at the same spot in November last year.

More to come.