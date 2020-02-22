BREAKING: Truck, car crash. Highway closed

THE Summerland Way is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision in the early hours of this morning.

A truck and car were involved in a serious crash at Dilkoon north of Grafton after 4am.

Emergency Services and Transport for NSW are attending the scene and closes the highway in both directions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes, allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Heavy vehicles are advised to use the Pacific Highway. The following diversion via Lawrence and Grafton is in place for lighter vehicles:

Pringles Way

Richmond St

Bridge St

Lawrence Rd

Queen St

Summerland Way

There are no confirmed reports on injuries at this stage.

More details to come.