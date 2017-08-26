21°
UPDATED: Head-on crash leaves one man dead

Alina Rylko
| 26th Aug 2017 1:11 PM Updated: 4:40 PM
Police are looking for witnesses to come forward.
UPDATE, 2.45pm:

The Pacific Highway has reopened in both directions at Ulmarra (north of Grafton) following a two car fatal crash.

The highway had been closed while Police conducted an investigation near Grafton Street.

Diversions at Grafton and West Ballina via The Summerland Way and Bruxner Highway have been lifted.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution through the area.

 

INITIAL REPORT, 1pm: INVESTIGATIONS are underway following a fatal crash near Grafton today.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Cowper, about 30 kms north of Grafton, just before 8am on Saturday, following reports of a crash.

Initial inquiries suggest a Holden Colorado utility and a Ford utility have crashed head on.

The male driver and sole occupant of the Ford died at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of the Holden, both believed to be aged in their 20s, were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Local traffic diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and visit www.livetraffic.com for more information.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

No other details are available at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

