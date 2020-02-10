Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
News

BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on Pacific Motorway

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Feb 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed in an accident involving a semi-trailer in the Tweed.

Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the crash involving the pedestrian and truck on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera Creek happened about 7.10am.

The accident was about 1km north of Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police at the scene of the Tweed crash.
Police at the scene of the Tweed crash.

Paramedics initially attended the scene as well as the SES, but police said nothing could be done to save the man.

The north-bound lane on the M1 is currently closed and NSW's Transport Management Centre are helping to direct traffic off at Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash twdbreaking twdemergency twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driving through flood water? You could face fines, jail time

        premium_icon Driving through flood water? You could face fines, jail time

        News Despite repeated warnings for drivers to stay clear of flooded roads, emergency services were still forced to respond to many flood rescues over the weekend.

        Rare trees saved from Mt Nardi bushfire

        premium_icon Rare trees saved from Mt Nardi bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS were able to save a prehistoric oak tree species dating back over 100...

        A ‘gilt-edged’ job opportunity returns to Lismore

        premium_icon A ‘gilt-edged’ job opportunity returns to Lismore

        News “THIS type of opportunity that doesn’t come along very often... it can literally...

        Traffic changes ahead for new school zone in Lismore CBD

        premium_icon Traffic changes ahead for new school zone in Lismore CBD

        News NEW school zone flashing lights and signs will be installed outside CBD school.