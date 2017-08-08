21°
BREAKING: Traffic slowed due to two car crash

8th Aug 2017 9:56 AM Updated: 10:11 AM
Ambulance on the scene of a crash at Goonellabah
Ambulance on the scene of a crash at Goonellabah Marc Stapelberg

AMBULANCE media are reporting a two car crash on the Bruxner Hwy at Goonellabah.

A spokesperson said they received the call just before 9.55am

A witness has said a utility with a trailer has gone into the back of a Hilux and jacknifed.

"There is plenty of debris and shattered glass on the road," she said.

"Bystanders are standing around while traffic is at a stand-still."

Vehicles are being filtered into one lane heading to Lismore.

Ambulance has just arrived on the scene.

Avoid the area where possible and add half an hour on to travel time.

More details to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crash

