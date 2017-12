There has been a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

THREE cars have been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway at Tintenbar this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash happened just before 1pm near Tamarind Drive.

Northbound traffic is being affected.

Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are being urged to travel carefully in the area.

