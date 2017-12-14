Third crash in three weeks at this G'bah spot

A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.

A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah. Karin von Behrens

THERE has been a two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this afternoon.

Traffic is not blocked, but drivers are being urged to travel carefully in the area.

It is understood patients have been taken to hospital, but their injuries can't be confirmed at this time.

It is the third crash in less than three weeks on this stretch of road.

Last Thursday three cars - including a police vehicle - were involved in a crash which caused significant traffic delays.

And on November 27, a chicken truck crash blocked the highway for eight hours during an extensive clean-up operation.

There were more than 6000 chickens on board the truck.