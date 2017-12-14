Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Third crash in three weeks at this G'bah spot

A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.
A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah. Karin von Behrens
Karin_von_Behrens
by

THERE has been a two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah this afternoon.

Traffic is not blocked, but drivers are being urged to travel carefully in the area.

It is understood patients have been taken to hospital, but their injuries can't be confirmed at this time.

A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah.
A two-car crash on the Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah. Karin von Behrens

It is the third crash in less than three weeks on this stretch of road.

Last Thursday three cars - including a police vehicle - were involved in a crash which caused significant traffic delays.

And on November 27, a chicken truck crash blocked the highway for eight hours during an extensive clean-up operation. 

There were more than 6000 chickens on board the truck.

Topics:  bruxner highway crash

Lismore Northern Star
WATCH: Mother speaks after inquest into son's tragic death

WATCH: Mother speaks after inquest into son's tragic death

"I DIDN'T want somebody else to be injured or die as a result of the quarry not being maintained properly."

$27 million service centre approved for Ballina

An artist's impression of the highway service centre at West Ballina.

24-hour petrol station, cafe, fast food outlets included in plans

Teenagers arrested after dramatic police chase

There has been a police chase this morning.

Police said the boys were in a stolen car and hit a police vehicle

Daughter of former mayor faces arrest over $15k debt

Former Lismore City Council election candidate Belinda Nott is being threatened with arrest.

Daughter of a former Lismore mayor failed to appear in court

Local Partners