Disqualified driver causes four car crash

There has been a three car crash on the Bruxner Highway near Casino.

There has been a three car crash on the Bruxner Highway near Casino. Trevor Veale

Tuesday 3.31pm: A DISQUALIFIED driver will be charged for causing a crash involving four cars .

Inspector Doug Conners said that around 2pm this afternoon a car crossed the centre lines of the Bruxner Highway, colliding with an oncoming car and causing two following cars to collide.

Witnesses reported seeing the westbound Mitsibishi Magna, driven by a disqualified driver, cross the centre lines and impact with a maroon Hyundai sedan heading east towards Lismore.

Two other cars also travelling east were forced to brake suddenly, resulting in a minor collision.

The 62 year-old driver of the Hyundai was transported to Casino Hospital with minor back injuries.

The 37 year-old female driver of the Mitsibishi was uninjured and was taken to Casino Police Station where she will be charged with driving while disqualified and negligent driving.

She will be issued with a court attendance notice.

The Bruxner Highway has re-opened.

Tuesday 3.02pm: A THREE-CAR crash east of Casino is causing traffic problems on Bruxner Highway.

According to Live Traffic, the crash happened just after 2pm at Irvington, 6km out of Casino, approaching Carltons Rd.

Traffic conditions are moderate, with alternating stop-slow traffic control in place.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

More to come.