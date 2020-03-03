Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash.
A teenager has died four months after a motorcycle crash.
News

TRAGIC: Teenager dies four months after trail bike crash

Jessica Lamb
by
3rd Mar 2020 12:34 PM | Updated: 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has tragically died four months after a motorcycle crash on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash where a trail bike and white Holden utility had collided on Warrambool Rd in Ocean Shores about 4.15pm on October 9, 2019.

Tweed Byron Police District officers attended and began investigations.

Police were told the unregistered trail bike was being ridden east along Coomburra Crescent when the bike and a Holden utility, travelling south along Warrambool Rd, collided.

The trail bike rider, then aged 16, was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police were advised yesterday, the boy died on Monday, February 24.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
twdbreaking twdcrash twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child care worker's credentials questioned in court

        premium_icon Child care worker's credentials questioned in court

        News "HUNDREDS" of electronic documents were presented during investigation into an educator.

        Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        News A man suffered multiple traumatic injuries during the incident

        Crab pot theft drives tourists away

        premium_icon Crab pot theft drives tourists away

        News A FEW stolen crab pots may result in a far more significant loss for the...

        5 great events happening in our library this month

        premium_icon 5 great events happening in our library this month

        News Here are some of the events happening in our library this month.