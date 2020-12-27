Menu
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Picture: Timothy Cox
BREAKING: Teenager charged over serious hit and run

Aden Stokes
by and aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
A 17-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged hit and run incident at Norman Gardens on Christmas Eve.

An 18-year-old Rockhampton man was seriously injured after a white ute travelling along Yaamba Rd, at the Moores Creek Rd intersection, allegedly failed to stop and hit the man who was walking near the road about 1am on December 24.

Witnesses rendered first aid to the man prior to the arrival of emergency services.

He was transported in a critical condition to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remains.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and leaving scene of incident without obtaining help.

He will appear before the Mackay Children's Court later today.

