BREAKING: Storm warning for parts of Northern Rivers

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for strong winds.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has just been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include Casino and Kyogle, Grafton, as well as Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

The Bureau of Meteorology is advising the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.10 pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: