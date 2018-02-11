Menu
BREAKING: Storm warning for parts of Northern Rivers

A thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for strong winds.
by news@northernstar.com.au

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has just been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

Locations which may be affected include Casino and Kyogle, Grafton, as well as Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

The Bureau of Meteorology is advising the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.10 pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Lismore Northern Star
