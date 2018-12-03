BREAKING: Sports car chased by police through North Rocky

SUSPECT VEHICLE: Mazda RX-8 is believed to have evaded Rockhampton police this afternoon.

AN EYE witness has described how a blue sports car did a "screeching U turn" while being chased by a police car near Stockland in North Rockhampton.

According to police media, the vehicle evaded police at 2.10pm at Park Avenue.

Ten minutes later, a police car, which had been travelling in the opposite direction to the suspect vehicle, identified it from a previous incident.

A witness described a undercover police vehicle attempting to intercept the blue sports car, which was understood to be a Mazda RX-8 sedan (see above), at the intersection of Musgrave and High St.

"The sports car did a screeching U-turn and took off down High St towards Stockland," the witness said.

"It was zipping in and out of traffic trying to get away.

"The undercover police car pulled over, I'm not sure if they called it off because of the dangerous driving."

He then lost sight of the vehicle as it headed towards Moores Creek Rd.

A short time later, several police cars were seen speeding down Dean Street towards Frenchville.

A Queensland Police media spokesperson confirmed that police were forbidden from carrying out high speed pursuits in built up areas.

Consequently they were forced to turn off their lights and sirens and were circulating the area waiting for the vehicle to be spotted again.

If you spot the vehicle, please contact Rockhampton Police.

More to follow.