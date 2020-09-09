Menu
POLICE EMERGENCY: Multiple police and other emergency services are assembled at Reservoir St, Gracemere.
News

BREAKING: Specialist police responding to Gracemere incident

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
9th Sep 2020 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SPECIALIST police have been deployed to deal with an emergency situation playing out in Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Police were contacted about the incident on Reservoir St at 4.20pm today.

 

While unable to be specific about the emergency, they said it was an "ongoing situation" involving specialist police.

Locals are advised to avoid the area.

 

One local on social media reported seeing seven police cars at an intersection.

Another local said there was an "armed person in a house in Reservoir Street" and there were "guns everywhere".

EMERGENCY SITUATION: Specialist police are responding to an incident in Gracemere this afternoon.
More to follow.

