Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury
Ambulance with lights on Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Skydiver crash-lands at Kandanga Creek

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:54 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM

BREAKING 12:45pm

A SKYDIVER has reportedly crash landed into a tree and fallen more than 10 metres (30 feet) to the ground at Kandanga Creek early this afternoon.

Emergency service crews are currently on the way to the scene at Mitchell Creek Rd, where it's believed the jumper landed in the tree and fell to the ground at around 12:33pm.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was thought to be conscious but could not confirm his condition as crews were on route.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

gympie breaking news gympie emergency gympie news gympie region imbil kandanga creek mitchell creek road queensland ambulance service skydiving accident sky jumper
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Vessel washed to sea, destroyed in overnight incident

    Vessel washed to sea, destroyed in overnight incident

    News Crew members had to jump from the sinking vessel and climb a break wall.

    • 22nd Sep 2018 12:14 PM
    11 photos that prove spring is here

    11 photos that prove spring is here

    News Spring is in the air, and our readers' photo reflect that this week

    • 22nd Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Your chance to see the best gardens in Lismore

    Your chance to see the best gardens in Lismore

    News Learn the secrets of the region's green thumbs

    'No one said anything': Advocate calls on police to step in

    premium_icon 'No one said anything': Advocate calls on police to step in

    Crime Advocate hopes inquiry will encourage police to call out misconduct

    Local Partners