16-year-old boy hit by motorbike

Emergency services on the scene of a crash at Alstonville. Claudia Jambor

Update 3.06pm: SCHOOL students from Alstonville are in shock this afternoon after witnessing a crash.

Ambulance Media said a 16-year-old was struck by a motorbike.

Police are interviewing some of the dozen high school students and two Alstonville High School staff gathered near Cawley Close where the crash happened.

A Main St resident said he saw a local doctor and nurse rush down Main St to help the injured boy.

Another said they saw a person lying on the pavement surrounded by emergency services from his home.

Update 2.51pm: A 16-year-old boy was hit by a motorbike near Alstonville Public School this afternoon.

Ambulance Media confirmed they were called to Main Street in Alstonville after reports the boy was hit by a motorbike.

They said the boy suffered a brief loss of consiousness, head and facial injuries, and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Original story 2.24pm: EMERGENCY services are on scene in Alstonville's main street after a serious crash.

Ambulance Media confirmed a teenage boy was unconscious and now being treated for facial injuries.

Paramedics were called just after 2pm to the Main St near Cawley Close.

