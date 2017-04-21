24°
Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge $10K to flood appeal

Javier Encalada
| 21st Apr 2017 7:35 PM
LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.
LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017. NINA PROMMER

ACTOR Simon Baker and wife, actress Rebecca Rigg, have donated $10,000 to the flood relief appeal.

Simon Baker is an Australian actor and director.

Baker studied at Ballina High and owns a property in Nashua.

In his television acting career, he is known for his lead roles in television series The Mentalist (as Patrick Jane) and The Guardian (as Nicholas Fallin).

In his film acting career, he is best known for his roles as Max Rourke in the remake of the Japanese horror film The Ring Two and Christian Thompson in the film adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

He married Rebecca Rigg in 1996. They have three children.

The couple, who resides in the Northern Rivers, confirmed the donation today to Rise Above the Flood.

Rise Above The Flood is a local organisation working on a ground roots level to help those impacted by the recent flooding.

Volunteers from the charity were invited by Bluesfest to collect money at the festival last weekend, which then prompted American singer and poet Patti Smith to offer a $10,000 donation last Saturday.

All the proceeds from Rise above the Flood will be donated to these local community groups:　

- Tweed Shire Council - Mayor's Appeal Fund for Flooding

- Helping Hands Lismore - A community run organisation with flood assistance packages

- Northern Rivers Community Gateway - Direct Flood Assistance.

- Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre - Direct Flood Assistance.

Rise Above The Flood is a group of volunteers working with community groups to make sure that all fund raised go directly to the community and not to administration of a national body.

Rise Above the Flood organiser Ilona Harker confirmed the donation.

Lismore Flood Appeal Volunteers , Bridget Ninness, Ilona Harker, Georgi Brooke, Abbie Cardwell and Rainer Brooke, 14, collect donations from patrons of 2017 Bryon Bay Blues Festival.
Lismore Flood Appeal Volunteers , Bridget Ninness, Ilona Harker, Georgi Brooke, Abbie Cardwell and Rainer Brooke, 14, collect donations from patrons of 2017 Bryon Bay Blues Festival. Sophie Moeller

"We just received confirmation recently," she said.

"Byron Shire Cr Paul Spooner, manager of the Byron Community Centre, is helping to ensure all funds are managed correctly and that we organise a fantastic music and arts event to fundraise even more money."

The Rise Above the Flood fundraising event will be held on May 12 at the Byron Theatre.

So far, Hussy Hicks and Aine Tyrrell are some of the musicians confirmed.

Ms Harker said the contribution by Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg, plus the pledge by Patti Smith, plus all other donations received, will be made available to those affected by the weather event as soon as possible.

Lismore Northern Star

flood appeal ilona harker paul spooner rebecca rigg rise above the simon baker

Local Partners

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge $10K to flood appeal

THE Ballina-raised star and his wife confirmed the donation to charity organisation Rise Above the Flood.

