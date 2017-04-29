Eight injured in Yamba balcony collapse

UPDATE 10.30AM: Chief Inspector Shari Allison from Coffs/Clarence Command said police are currently examining the scene of the balcony collapse.

Insp Allison said there were no serious or life threatening injuries.

"Injuries sustained ranged from broken bones to minor cuts and grazes," she said.

More to come.

UPDATE: Saturday 7:30AM: NSW Police have released an official statement regarding the balcony collapse at Yamba.

They say that eight people have been injured in a balcony collapse in Yamba overnight.

About 8.15pm (Friday 28 April 2017), emergency services were called to Clarence Street, following reports of a structure collapse.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command, along with Fire & Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics, attended and found the balcony of a second story building had collapsed at the location.

Eight people were treated for injuries with four people being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A 60-year-old man was airlifted to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.

Two women, aged 44 and 58, were taken to Grafton Hospital, both in a stable condition.

A 61-year-old man was taken to Maclean Hospital in a stable condition and he has since been discharged.

The structure has been evacuated and will be examined by investigators today.

UPDATE, 10.30PM: A MAN who was on the balcony when it collapsed has described hearing a weird noise about 10 minutes before the accident.

"Someone stood back and we heard this 'cling', like plastic, and thought what's… that?" he said.

"We checked it and the flashing that comes down off the wall onto the deck …. as we walked off about an inch wasn't screwed in, it had been pulled out.

"About 10 minutes later it started a little bit of a shower so we moved back, and it just went whoof, that was it.

"All they did was just move to that particular spot and just collapsed. They just moved, they just dropped."

9:30PM: AT LEAST seven people have been injured in a balcony collapse in Yamba tonight.

It is believed there are no critical injuries from the incident, which happened just before 8.30pm at a house on Clarence St.

However, police on scene said injuries included suspected spinal injuries and fractures, lacerations and concussion.

Paramedics, police and firefighters are on the scene, and the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter earlier landed on Yamba Oval to transport the more seriously injured.

It is understood at least one person will be airlifted to Lismore Hospital, while another is being driven to Lismore Hospital.

An image taken from the scene of a balcony collapse in Yamba. Clair Morton

A third person has been driven via ambulance to Maclean. Parts of Clarence St are currently blocked off.

It is believed that the people were a group from Queensland having a pre-wedding gathering with friends, with both the bride and groom of the party believed to be among the injured.

One of the people on the balcony said that there was no warning for the collapse, and the balcony was not overcrowded.