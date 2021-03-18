Menu
CRASH ROLLOVER: Two men were taken to the Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.
BREAKING: Serious crash closes Pacific Highway lanes

Adam Hourigan
18th Mar 2021 5:51 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
UPDATE:

Early reports from the scene indicate that one patient is being treated for leg fractures

The scene is being cordened off, and the highway lanes may be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

A serious crash between what is reported to be between and a car and a motorbike has closed the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting the incident occurred on the approach to Franklins Road near Glenugie in what it described as a serious incident.

Southbound traffic is being held at the scene, and motorists are urged to avoid the area or allow additional time.

Emergency services and traffic crews are on site, and reports from the scene indicate the motorcyclist may have had a pillion passenger with them.

More information as it comes to hand.

