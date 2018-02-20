Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is involved in a search for a missing yachtsman.
News

BREAKING: Search for missing yachtsman off Yamba

Bill North
by
20th Feb 2018 4:53 PM

A SEARCH is underway for a missing yachtsman off the Clarence Coast.

A spokesman for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service said it had been tasked by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to conduct a search off Yamba.

"Reports received have stated that a solo yachtsman is missing from the vessel," the spokesman said.

"The initial search area will be conducted just off the coast of Yamba and in the bar area of Clarence River."

Further information to follow.

