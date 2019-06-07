BREAKING: Another fatal crash after rollover

A PERSON has been killed in yet another fatal crash in the Kingaroy region.

It's the latest tragedy in a string of fatal crashes that have rocked the tight-knit community including the horrifying deaths of a mother and her four small children.

The person, believed to be the driver, was killed after the vehicle rolled over today at the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Cobby Rd at Glan Devon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a vehicle was on its roof when a crew arrived at the scene at 1pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

This brings the road toll to 13 across the Burnett and 15 across the wider region.

Last month, a Benair man, Joseph Guaresi, was killed kms from where a Hervey Bay mum and her four small children died in a fiery crash.

A memorial will be held for Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her four young children tonight on the Fraser Coast.

Kendall Lederhose, 43, passed away in hospital overnight after being involved in a tragic traffic crash in Kingaroy on May 23.

Forensic crash unit investigations indicate around 1.50pm a motorcyclist was travelling east on Haly St when he truck a Ford ute before being thrown from the motorbike.

He was taken to Kingaroy Hospital and was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he passed away overnight.

On Sunday, May 19, a 37-year-old Weranga man died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Durong. The driver and sole occupant was found by a passing motorist on Chinchilla-Wondai Rd at around 10am. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Just before 4pm on Friday, May 17, a 31-year-old male driver died in a truck roll-over northeast of Monto.

The truck driver was the sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene at Balls Rd in Bancroft.

On Tuesday, May 7, three people under the age of 30 died on South Burnett roads on the second day of National Road Safety Week.

A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Upper Yarraman, after the driver of the utility lost control and crashed into a tree along Hunters Rd at 9am.

The male driver, Jarllin Anderson, and his female passenger were both from Kingaroy.

Late that evening, another fatal crash was reported on the Burnett Highway.

A 30-year-old South Burnett woman died after her Mitsubishi Triton twin-cab ute left the road, hit trees and burst into flames just before 11pm.

Initial investigations indicated she was heading north on the Burnett Highway towards Goomeri, just after Redgate Rd.

More to come.