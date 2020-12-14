Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

14th Dec 2020 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have closed roads in Surfers Paradise after glass panels were blown from a shelter at the pool deck of the Circle on Cavill building.

Roads are closed at Ferny Ave between Beach Rd and Elkhorn Ave as a result of the incident.

Traffic is heavily backed up on surrounding streets as a result.

It is understood the Cavill Mall has also temporarily shut.

 

Hoarding from a nearby nightclub is also believed to have blown onto the street.

 

 

Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.
Where the glass panels are believed to have fallen from.

 

 

The incident came as the Gold Coast continued to be battered by high wind and heavy rain on Monday morning.

More to follow

Originally published as BREAKING: Roads closed in Surfers as glass falls from building

More Stories

accident cavill avenue glass gold coast surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        'Very heavy rainfall, dangerous flash flooding': BOM

        Weather THERE has been "significant" rain across the Northern Rivers and flooding is likely in Lismore from midday, authorities have warned.

        Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

        Premium Content Crews respond to reports of fallen tree on M1

        News ONE lane is currently closed as a result of the incident as severe weather lashes...

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        SCHOOL CLOSURES: Which Northern Rivers schools aren't open

        News Several schools have been impacted by flooding on local roads

        1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        Premium Content 1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

        News Essential Energy has reported outages across the Northern Rivers