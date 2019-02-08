Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD.
A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD. Ashley Pillhofer
Breaking

BREAKING: Roads blocked due to serious CBD crash

Melanie Plane
Rainee Shepperson
Ashley Pillhofer
Daniel McKenzie
by , , and
8th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.30AM: ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Mackay CBD. 

Just before 9am, a motorbike and car collided on Gregory Street, prompting the closure of the busy CBD street. 

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed one person has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital with neck and leg pain in a stable condition. 

Emergency crews are working to clear the scene. 

BREAKING 9AM: MULTIPLE emergency crews are on scene in the Mackay CBD following reports of a traffic crash.

It is understood at least one person has been badly injured in a car and motorbike crash on Gregory Street, near the intersection of Gordon Street.

A number of police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene and police have blocked Gregory Street.

 

A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD.
A motorbike and car have crash in the Mackay CBD. Ashley Pillhofer

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene at 8.57am and paramedics were treating a patient, who was conscious.

A QFES spokesman said two crews were assisting to make the scene safe.

More to come.

mackay cbd mackay crash mackay police mackay qas motorbike crash queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'You can't be serious': Huge brown snake shocks catcher

    premium_icon 'You can't be serious': Huge brown snake shocks catcher

    News GEORGE has caught more than 4000 brown snakes over the years, but he'd never seen one this big.

    • 8th Feb 2019 10:20 AM
    Seats sold out for Lismore's first AFL game

    premium_icon Seats sold out for Lismore's first AFL game

    News Massive response to Swans vs Suns match

    'This is our home but it's become a war zone'

    premium_icon 'This is our home but it's become a war zone'

    Council News Planning for the park has been the subject of a long-running battle

    • 8th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
    Former mayor's daughter back before the court

    premium_icon Former mayor's daughter back before the court

    Crime Fraudster ordered to pay "significant" sum to energy company