Police speak with motorists after surrounding a vehicle on Gregory St, Mackay at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2019.
BREAKING: Road partially blocked as police search car

Rainee Shepperson
31st Jan 2019 5:55 PM
MACKAY police partially blocked a busy city centre street as they searched a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Two police cars parked on the intersection of Gordon and Gregory Street, after pulling over a white Commodore.

Officers wore gloves as they searched through the car, at one point using a screwdriver to remove a child's booster seat.

The driver and passengers were removed from the vehicle under the watch of several police officers.

The reason for the incident is unknown at this stage.

