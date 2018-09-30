Menu
The Westpac Helicopter has been called to a rescue operation in the Bentley area.
BREAKING: Rescue operation underway near Lismore

Hamish Broome
by
30th Sep 2018 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM

UPDATE 2.55pm: Police Rescue officers have been tasked to retrieve an injured woman from a remote area of bushland near Bentley. 

Paramedics were unable to access the woman who has reportedly fallen at least 3m down rocks in the Bungabbee State Forest between Bentley and Rock Valley. 

The 45-year-old woman's injuries are unknown at this stage except she is believed to be conscious.

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services are searching a remote fire trail west of Lismore to rescue an injured woman believed to have fallen at least 3m.

It's understood several triple-0 calls were made earlier this afternoon for assistance in an area in Bungabbee State Forest, located along the steep and inaccessible ridge between Bentley and Rock Valley.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to assist the operation.

An Ambulance NSW media spokesman said paramedics received a call at 1.17pm to retrieve a 45-year-old female who had fallen between three and nine metres.

Access to the area is difficult and the Westpac chopper is considering a winch retrieval. 

More to come.

