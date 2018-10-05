Road reopen as crews take control of Gladstone blaze
UPDATE 5.40pm:
THREE fire crews have extinguished a blaze at Kirkwood which started this afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire was extinguished by 5.15pm.
The road has been reopened.
UPDATE 4.40pm:
ONE lane of Kirkwood Rd is closed as emergency services continue to battle a vegetation fire.
A section of Kirkwood Rd, near Kakadu Way, was closed for about 20 minutes with Queensland Police Service diverting traffic.
The lane heading towards Harvey Rd is now open.
UPDATE 4.15pm:
BOTH lanes of Kirkwood Rd at Lavendar Blvd and Kakadu Way are closed due to smoke in the area from a nearby fire.
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to control the vegetation fire.
Queensland Police is also at the scene diverting traffic.
Earlier 4pm:
AT LEAST two fire fighting crews are at the scene at Kirkwood Rd where a large vegetation fire has started.
The fire, near Kakadu Way, was reported about 3.40pm.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews have asked for assistance from Gladstone Police for a potential road closure.
It's believed part of the road is closed due to the amount of smoke in the area.
At this stage no properties are under threat.