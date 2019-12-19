BREAKING: post office evacuated as suspicious package found

HAZMAT INCIDENT: Fire & Rescue crews are at the Mullumbimby Post Office to investigate a suspicious package which is leaking an unknown substance.

UPDATE 2PM: EMERGENCY crews are continuing to assess the Mullumbimby Post Office, after it was evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said crews were called at 11.20am after a post office employee detected a suspicious odour.

The building was evacuated under normal procedure as staff waited for police, NSW Fire and Rescue and Ambulance to arrive on scene.

The spokeswoman said "nothing toxic or dangerous has been located at this time" but hazmat crews will undertake one more sweep of the building before allowing the post office to reopen.

Dalley St and Burringbar St remain closed.

EARLIER 1PM:

MULLUMBIMBY Post Office has been evacuated after a suspicious substance began leaking from a package.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews, including a hazmat crew from Goonellabah, were called to the Dalley St post office shortly after 11am.

"We've got two crews in spillage suits decontaminating and assessing the area and check the packages," she said.

"They're attempting to identify the a pacakages at the moment.

"Police are on scene and staff have been evacuated."

Mullumbimby Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that the scene was unfolding, as Dalley St has been closed to traffic and pedestrians as a precuation.

"Police have evacuated the post office and closed the rear streets off," the post read.

"Crews are suiting up in fully encapsulated suits and about to enter the building to examine the scene."

More informaiton to come.