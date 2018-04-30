Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing
Crime

Police reveal chilling allegations from double stabbing

Blake Antrobus
Annie Perets
by and
30th Apr 2018 12:46 PM | Updated: 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE allege the stabbing of an elderly woman and her son in Hervey Bay on Friday was a freak, unprovoked attack during what should have been a routine online sale.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Detective Sergeant Mick Polit said a man had allegedly tried to slit the 82-year-old woman's throat while she ate her breakfast on the balcony, unaware something was wrong.

He said initial investigations suggested Lismore man Adam Curtis Brown had purchased a printer from the woman's 50-year-old-son.

Police at a crime scene in Mungara Court, Wondunna.
Police at a crime scene in Mungara Court, Wondunna. Alistair Brightman

The woman was released from hospital yesterday and taken to the Hervey Bay police station to provide a formal statement.

Her son remains in a Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Mr Brown fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was refused bail.

More to come.

Related Items

fccourt fccrime hervey bay hervey bay police stabbing wondunna
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after dramatic crash

    Crime A 22-YEAR-OLD driver has left a trail of destruction after trying to avoid a roadside breath test at Casino. These photos show the damage that was caused.

    • 30th Apr 2018 3:22 PM
    Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    premium_icon Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

    Council News But the future of the Castle Drive tree remains unclear

    • 30th Apr 2018 2:52 PM
    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    Thousands of dollars stolen as scammers target the elderly

    News Police are calling on the community to protect each other

    Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    premium_icon Sugar tax would be a disaster for local industry

    Business Sunshine Sugar has produced a "healthy" sugar to tackle obesity

    Local Partners