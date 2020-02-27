Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Police wait for back up before appraoching a stolen Gold BMW outside the home of the Bandidos Leader in Santabelle Crescent Clear Island Waters on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Police rescue woman after suspected abduction

27th Feb 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found a woman who they allege was abducted from her Carrara home this morning.

Around midday a 51-year-old man allegedly forced the woman into a 4WD at an address on Pappas Way before fleeing in a southerly direction.

The man allegedly made threats to harm the woman.

Police units including the Polair helicopter conducted an urgent search for the 4WD and intercepted the vehicle in Carrara shortly after 1.30pm.

The woman reportedly ran from the vehicle to police officers when the car was stopped.

A 51-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations.

abduction crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s a pothole or two, when there’s crevices in the road

        premium_icon What’s a pothole or two, when there’s crevices in the road

        News RESIDENT says it wasn't a matter of “if someone is killed but when” as councils ask for patience.

        What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        premium_icon What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        News UMBRELLAS, sunblock, scarfs and raincoats all need to be handy as the Bureau of...

        OH NUTS! Big dry affects 2020 macadamia crop

        premium_icon OH NUTS! Big dry affects 2020 macadamia crop

        News There could be problems finding this tasty treat due to drought

        How to avoid the first year university blues

        premium_icon How to avoid the first year university blues

        News Here’s how to avoid the uni blues