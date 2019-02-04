Menu
Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.
News

BREAKING: Police concerned for man missing from Tuchekoi

Shelley Strachan
by
4th Feb 2019 6:35 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 28-year-old man reported missing from Tuchekoi in the Gympie area.

Michael Gee (pictured) was last seen in Tuchekoi on January 16 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to the length of time since he was last seen.

Michael is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 187cm tall, of medium build with short blonde hair.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900243610

