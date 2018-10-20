Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has suffered a broken leg in a single vehicle crash near Gympie.
A person has suffered a broken leg in a single vehicle crash near Gympie. Tony Martin
Breaking

BREAKING: Crash on Bruce Highway ends with person in hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Oct 2018 1:47 PM

BREAKING 12:40pm

A PERSON has been taken to Gympie Hospital with a broken leg after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway late Saturday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to initial reports of the crash at around 11:34am and took the patient to hospital in a stable condition.

QAS could not confirm any further circumstances of the crash, but a media statement confirmed the patient had been hospitalised and the crash had involved a single car.

More to come.

bruce crash crashes gympie highway news region single vehicle
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

    Man charged with throwing garbage bins at cars

    Crime The Casino man allegedly spat on a police vehicle and in their cells upon being arrested

    $30 million for Norco ice cream

    premium_icon $30 million for Norco ice cream

    Business Funding to cement Norco's place in ice-cream market for a long time

    Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

    premium_icon Gourmet cuisine, old favourites at show

    Whats On Favourite foods on offer at this year's show

    Local Partners