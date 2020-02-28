PICTURES: Teens under guard after dramatic police pursuit

The scene of a car rollover on the M1 at Chinderah about 11am today. Photo: Scott Powick

UPDATE 12.20PM:

TWO teenagers are expected to be charged after an alleged police chase ended in a major crash on the Pacific Mwy.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed police began pursuing a black sedan just before 11am near Chinderah in the northbound lanes of the M1.

Shortly after, the sedan crashed and rolled several times.

Two juvenile males who were allegedly in the car were taken to The Tweed Hospital.

They remain there under police guard for observation.

Traffic was affected for more than an hour in both directions.

The police spokeswoman confirmed charges are expected to be laid when the teenagers are released from hospital.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

TWO people have been taken into police custody after a rollover on the M1.

The two juvenile males were escorted by police, to the Tweed Hospital

Both north and south bound lanes on the Pacific Mwy near Chinderah are experiencing delays.

Police are collecting evidence at the scene.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS have been called to a single-car rollover on the Pacific Mwy in the Tweed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed an ambulance was en route and police were at the scene on the M1 near the south Chinderah bridge just before 11am.

It is believed the car was travelling in the north-bound lane.

The Tweed Daily News understands two juvenile males were inside the car.

More to come.