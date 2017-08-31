BREAKING: Man hit by truck on Pacific Highway

Emergency services are on the scene of a fatality on the Pacific Highway

Thursday 1.30pm: A MAN has died after being hit by a truck at Tweed Heads this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the man, 50 died at the scene of the crash on the Pacific Hwy near Kirkwood Rd.

Crash Investigations are also on scene.

The male truck driver was assessed on site by NSW Ambulance paramedics and will undergo mandatory testing.

Long delays are being felt on the Pacific Hwy northbound with eyewitnesses saying traffic is banked up with hundreds of cars using the Minjungbal Dr exit.

Thursday 1pm: A FATAL crash has closed the Pacific Highway northbound with motorists warned to expect lengthy delays.

Initial reports suggest that a man, who parked on the side of the road has stepped in front of a truck on the Hwy near Kirkwood Rd, Tweed Heads.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene about 12.30pm.

All northbound traffic is being diverted into Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads.

This diversion is not suitable for B-doubles which should park at Chinderah.

More to come.